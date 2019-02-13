AFTERNOON UPDATE...
A lot of melting takes place today with sunshine and milder temperatures (they were above freezing statewide by 10a)….they’ll top out between 40 and 45. The wind picks up a bit today out of the west, with gusts to around 35 mph.
Tomorrow will be a quiet day featuring sunshine, temps should still reach/exceed 40 in many towns. Perfect if you have Valentine's Day plans!
We end the week with a storm system passing to our north, at least the main energy from it – so we will likely see more clouds than sun with a chance for scattered rain or even snow showers.
The weekend, for the most part looks to be uneventful… until later Sunday. That’s when another storm moves through the region (or nearby to our south), its path will dictate the potential for snow and then how much.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
---------------------------------------------
TODAY…
Weather conditions will improve this morning as the coastal storm that brought several different types of precipitation lifts to the north, away from Connecticut. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures will reach 38-44. That will certainly help to melt the snow and ice off the roads and other surfaces. However, a strong westerly wind will develop, and it could gust to 40 mph before the afternoon is over.
After a blustery evening, the sky will become mainly clear tonight as the wind gradually subsides. Temperatures will dip into the 20s.
THURSDAY…
Overall, tomorrow will be a pleasant winter day. Temperatures will reach 40-45 under a partly to mostly sunny sky. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze in the morning, but it will gradually diminish during the afternoon as a ridge of high pressure moves over New England.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and not too cold with lows in the 20s and lower 30s.
FRIDAY…
The next storm will move into the Northeast on Friday, but it won’t have a big impact on our state. The morning should be dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, but rain showers will likely develop at some point during the afternoon. There may be some wet snow mixed in over interior portions of the state. A strong southerly breeze will send temperatures rising through the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees.
A cold front will pass through the state Friday night and rain showers will come to an end.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend forecast is tricky. A series of storm systems will track to the south of New England. The first storm should miss us on Saturday, but we are watching it carefully. For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs 40-45.
The second storm could bring snow to Connecticut Sunday afternoon and evening. This scenario is currently being supported by both the GFS Model and the European Model. Therefore, we are forecasting increasing cloudiness and at least some snow later in the day Sunday. Morning lows should range from 15-25 and afternoon highs should be held to the 30s due to the increase in cloud cover.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
We will likely enjoy a couple of days of quiet, but cold weather. Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and a brisk northwesterly breeze. Lows will be in the upper teens and 20s, and afternoon highs will be in the 30s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny as well. Morning lows will be in the teens and afternoon highs will be in the 30s. The wind should be much lighter.
JANUARY 2019…
We had record cold in Connecticut on the last day of January. The low of -7 in Windsor Locks was not a record. The record for January 31st remains -12, set in 1948. However, Bridgeport ‘s low of 3 degrees set a new record. The previous record was 5 degrees, set in 1965. We also set new records for the coldest “high” temperature for January 31st. The high in Windsor Locks was 12 degrees, which beat the previous record of 15 degrees, set in 1951. The high in Bridgeport was 18 degrees, which beat the previous record of 24 degrees, set in 2015.
January 2019 went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month. The average temperature was 25.9 degrees at Bradley International, which is 0.2 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation in January was well above normal. The grand total in Windsor Locks was 5.78”, which is 2.55” above normal. This total includes rain, plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice. Total snowfall was 12.4”, which is only 0.1” above normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
