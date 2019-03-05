THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
While initially clear this evening, we’ll see some clouds develop (also, perhaps some flurries) as a reinforcing shot of cold air arrives tonight. By daybreak, the clouds will erode and the wind will be out of the northwest and intensifying. Temperatures bottom out in the teens by daybreak. The wind will add insult to injury, making it feel more like the single digits, if not near/below zero in the usual colder spots!
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow will be several degrees colder than today, and the wind will only make matters worse. Expect a wind chill in the lower teens/single digits for much of the day as the air temperatures only hits the low to mid-20s for highs. Also, during the afternoon, there is a chance for scattered flurries, or isolated snow showers.
Thursday, we’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky; we start out in the single digits (our coldest morning this week) – this is when we hit rock bottom. While very cold, it’s won’t be record setting as the record for March 7th is -6 (from 2003). That afternoon, the mercury should rebound to near 30. Friday, we’ll see sunshine before clouds increase as a weak disturbance approaches Connecticut. Highs should make it a couple of degrees above freezing.
THE WEEKEND…
For the weekend, there could be some flurries very early Saturday from that disturbance, as it passes to our south and moves away. In its wake, we expect increasing sunshine as the day progresses – highs should be close to 40. Then Sunday, another system (one that is more substantial) will take a mild track that will bring primarily wet weather to Connecticut. That being said, at the onset and briefly, there could be a wintry mix… but then it’s all over to rain (rain that could be heavy at times later in the day) with highs in the mid-40s.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, Monday looks to be dry and seasonably mild. Then temperatures, yet again, trend colder Tuesday!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
WINTER STORM WAYNE…
Snowfall totals ranged from 4 to 5” on the low end, to nearly a foot-and-a-half on the high end. The most snow was measured in Pomfret, with a total of 16.5 inches! The swath of heaviest snow was in eastern and northeastern CT (southeast of I-84, east of I-91, northeast of Rt 9). Officially at Bradley International Airport, where the records are maintained for the Hartford Area, 7.6” was recorded. This brings the total for the season up to 38.9 inches.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
