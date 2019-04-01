TODAY, APRIL 1ST
Today will be unseasonably cool. Despite plenty of strong early spring sunshine, temperatures probably won’t rise out of the 40s. The northwesterly breeze will remain strong with gusts to 30 mph possible.
High pressure will move over southern New England tonight. Therefore, the sky will remain clear and the wind will become light. As a result, temperatures will dip into the 20s in many towns.
TUESDAY
Tomorrow will be cool and dry. Strong high pressure will move into the Canadian Maritimes. A cool east to northeasterly flow will develop across all of southern New England. Highs tomorrow will likely range from the 40s at the coast to the lower 50s inland. The sky will be mostly sunny, although some clouds may mix in later in the day.
WEDNESDAY
We’ll have to keep an eye on a coastal storm for late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. While the models still tend to differ, we're thinking that SE and NE CT will see some rain very early Wednesday morning, but that should be about it. The clouds will lift away and we should see clearing skies by mid to late morning. Highs should range from 55-60.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
All signs are pointing toward dry weather Thursday. It should be partly to mostly sunny with highs close to 60 degrees.
Showers are possible on Friday, especially during the afternoon. We are forecasting highs near 60 degrees, but it could be even milder with highs in the 60s.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
Showers will be likely Saturday morning, as the system that will have arrived Friday moves east of the state. By afternoon, this system will be far enough east that the sky will clear. A vigorous west to northwesterly wind will develop, transporting drier and slightly cooler weather to the state. Sunday looks to be partly sunny and fairly mild with temps in the lower 60s inland and upper 50s for the shoreline.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
