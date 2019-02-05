TUESDAY RECAP…
We didn’t have record warmth in Connecticut today, but it certainly felt like spring with highs in the 60s across much of the state! The high at Bradley International Airport was 64 degrees, which is the normal high for April 23rd! We came within 3 degrees of the record, which is 67 degrees, set on February 5th in 1991. The high in Bridgeport was 56 degrees. The record high for February 5th is 60 degrees, set in 1991.
While temperatures remained below record levels in Connecticut, 2 cities in Southern New England did have record warmth! The high of 65 degrees in Boston tied the record that was previously set on this date in 1991. The high in Providence was 64 degrees, which set a new record. The previous record was 62 degrees, set on this date in 1991.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A cold front passed through Connecticut this afternoon and colder air will gradually overspread the state from north to south throughout the night. Temperatures will quickly fall back through the 50s then into the 40s early this evening. Overnight lows will range from 24-52. The sky will remain clear or mainly clear.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY…
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for all of Northern Connecticut from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
Tomorrow will be noticeably cooler, but still not too bad for early February. Highs will range from 40-45. The sky will be sunny in the morning, then clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon in advance of the next storm system. Rain and sleet will be knocking on our doorstep by evening.
Precipitation will become steady across the state tomorrow night. In Northern Connecticut, it will come in the form of rain, sleet, and freezing rain. While, there will be slick travel on untreated surfaces, we do not expect a major icing event. The areas that will be impacted the most will be the higher elevations of Northern Connecticut. In the Greater Hartford Area, there will be very little, if any, accumulation of ice. Lows Wednesday night will be near or below freezing in northern portions of the state, and in the middle 30s in southern half of the state.
Rain and fog will linger into Thursday morning, but it should end around midday. The sky will remain cloudy Thursday afternoon, but there should be very little precipitation other than a few pockets of drizzle. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the middle 40s near the I-95 corridor. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be around or just over 40 degrees.
Showers, drizzle, and areas of fog will redevelop Thursday night. Lows will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees, but temperatures are expected to rise before dawn.
FRIDAY…
A cold front will pass through Connecticut during the late morning and early afternoon. It’ll be accompanied by a round of rain showers. A southwesterly wind in advance of the front will send temperatures rising through the 50s. The air will then turn much colder late Friday and especially Friday night. A strong northwesterly wind will send temperatures dropping into the upper teens and 20s by dawn Saturday. The wind chill will drop into the single digits, perhaps close to zero at times. The northwest wind will likely gust to 30-40 mph.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be mostly sunny, but windy and cold. Highs will range from the middle 20s in the Litchfield Hills to 30-35 elsewhere. The northwest wind will remain strong with gusts to 30-40 mph, and wind chills will be in the single digits and teens throughout the day.
Saturday night will be clear and quite cold. High pressure will move closer to New England and that means the wind will gradually subside. The mercury will dip into the teens, perhaps the single digits in the normally colder locations.
Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. High pressure will drift across New England. That means the sky will be sunny and the wind will be light. Temperatures should rise well into the 30s Sunday afternoon.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A low pressure system will slip out to sea to the south of New England on Monday. It could brush Connecticut with some very light snow or flurries early Monday morning. The sky will then become mostly sunny as high pressure regains control. A chilly northerly flow will likely limit highs to the 30s.
A storm is expected to move into the Northeast on Tuesday. At this point, we’re not sure in the storm will arrive in the morning or if it will hold off until later in the day. There are timing differences among the guidance models. At this point, it looks like the storm will bring snow or a wintry mix, perhaps both. We will keep you updated!
JANUARY 2019…
We had record cold in Connecticut on Thursday, the last day of January. The low of -7 in Windsor Locks was not a record. The record for January 31st remains -12, set in 1948. However, Bridgeport ‘s low of 3 degrees set a new record. The previous record was 5 degrees, set in 1965. We also set new records for the coldest “high” temperature for January 31st. The high in Windsor Locks was 12 degrees, which beat the previous record of 15 degrees, set in 1951. The high in Bridgeport was 18 degrees, which beat the previous record of 24 degrees, set in 2015.
January 2019 went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month. The average temperature was 25.9 degrees at Bradley International, which is 0.2 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation in January was well above normal. The grand total in Windsor Locks was 5.78”, which is 2.55” above normal. This total includes rain, plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice. Total snowfall was 12.4”, which is only 0.1” above normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
