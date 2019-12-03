A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for Litchfield County and Northern Fairfield County through 7am. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for the rest of the state through 7am this morning....
THIS MORNING
The final bands of snow from Winter Storm Abel are pushing through the state right now. Heavy snow is falling in Central and Eastern Connecticut. Snow has been falling at the rate of more than 1-2" an hour, reducing the visibility to 1/4 mile or less. Meanwhile, Western Connecticut, where many towns received 10+ inches of snow, is starting to see the steady snow tapering off to lighter snow and flurries.
It is also windy and cold. Temperatures are in the 20s and lower 30s, and the northerly wind is averaging 10-22 mph. The wind chill is in the teens and lower 20s. We can expect the snow to taper off around 8am, however, there will be plenty of cleaning up to do for the morning commute.
THIS AFTERNOON…
Any lingering snow or snow showers will end this morning then the sky will become partly sunny. We’ll see most of the sunshine during the afternoon. While the morning commute will be tricky with some cleaning up to do, we’ll be in much better shape for the afternoon commute. Temperatures will reach 35-40. A brisk northwest wind will keep wind chills in the 20s most of the day.
The sky will become clear tomorrow night and the mercury will dip into the range of 20-25.
WEDNESDAY…
A disturbance aloft will swing through New England on Wednesday. The sky will become mostly cloudy and a few flurries or snow showers will be possible during the afternoon. However, they’ll be hit or miss. It is going to be another chilly day with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
THURSDAY…
The disturbance will move away to the east of New England on Thursday. In its wake, there will be a strong northwesterly wind. Like Wednesday, highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but it will feel much colder, especially wind the wind gusts to 30 mph or higher.
The wind will settle down Thursday night and temperatures will dip into the upper teens and 20s.
FRIDAY…
Another disturbance in the northwesterly flow aloft will arrive on Friday. The sky will become mostly cloudy and there will be a chance for snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. There could be some minor accumulations in the hills. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s.
Snow showers will end Friday night and a developing northwesterly flow will usher colder air into the state. Temperatures will dip to 15-25 by morning.
THE WEEKEND…
Thanks to high pressure, we’ll see plenty of sunshine Saturday. However, it will be cold, feeling more like January. Highs will range from the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 30s elsewhere. There will be a chilly northwesterly breeze in the morning, but the wind will become lighter during the afternoon and evening.
Saturday night will be clear and cold with lows 15-25.
High pressure will move off the East Coast on Sunday, and a south to southwesterly flow of milder air will develop. After a chilly morning, temperatures will likely reach the 40s Sunday afternoon! The sky will be partly sunny then we’ll see increasing cloudiness during the afternoon.
MONDAY…
Showers or a few periods of rain are likely on Monday as mild air streams northward into Southern New England. Temperatures will likely will reach the low and middle 50s!
RECORD COLD LAST THANKSGIVING…
Thanksgiving Day in 2018 was on November 22nd. It went down in the record books as the coldest November 22nd and the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford Area since at least 1905, when the National Weather Service started keeping records. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, it was feeling more like the single digits if not sub-zero for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
With a low of 9 degrees, a new record was set. The prior ‘record low’ for November 22nd was 14 degrees, set in 1969. Also, the record low for any Thanksgiving Day was also broken. Prior to last Thanksgiving, the record was 12 degrees set on November 28th in 2002.
The high on the 22nd was 21 degrees. This reading also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November from 1978… as well as for any Thanksgiving Day, previously set on the 23rd in 1989. Also, our 21-degree high temperature for the day was the coldest high temperature ever recorded on any day in any November!
If those weren’t enough, there is one more. The ‘average’ temperature for November 22, 2018 was 15.0 degrees, which is a tie for all-time coldest November day (with November 26, 1938). Therefore, by four days, Thanksgiving 2018 marks the earliest date with an average temperature this cold for the autumn season.
The very next day, on Black Friday (November 23, 2018), a new slew of records were set as radiational cooling (clear sky, calm wind, dry air in place) allowed temperatures to drop dramatically. The low of 5 degrees for the Hartford Area obliterated the prior record of 12 degrees from 1972. It was also the 2nd coldest low temperature of any day for the entire month on record. For Bridgeport, the low of 12 degrees marked the coldest all-time low for the month!
