WINTER STORM XENA THIS MORNING
This weekend’s first storm, Xena, was not the mighty princess warrior that the name conjures. It was instead, a weak little storm that produced snow totals such as these: 5" in Old Lyme and Stamford, 4.3" in Milford, 3" in Preston, 2" in Killingworth, 1" in Mansfield Center, New Preston, Sharon, and Union, and 0.75" in Hartford. Xena is now but a faint memory as our attention is squarely on a new storm to come that we have dubbed “Wayne.”
A FEW SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT
An area of snow or snow showers will move across the state tomorrow night. A coating is possible in some towns. The sky will otherwise be partly cloudy with overnight lows will be in the 20s.
DRY MOST OF SUNDAY
Most of Sunday will be dry, but another winter storm is on the way for late Sunday and especially Sunday night. We can expect some sunshine Sunday morning, but clouds will take over during the afternoon. Temperatures will rise well above freezing with highs ranging from 38-44.
WINTER STORM WAYNE ARRIVES BY SUNDAY EVENING
We have named the next substantial storm “Winter Storm Wayne,” as confidence has grown that we will receive an appreciable amount of snow and/or mixed precipitation. Snow or a wintry mix will develop in the late afternoon or evening Sunday and the precipitation will become heavy at times Sunday night. It will taper off during the late morning Monday. The European Model is still the warmest model with a track over Cape Cod. This model is forecasting a change to rain across much of the state Sunday night, but precipitation would stay mostly snow in the Northwest Hills. Meanwhile, other models, like the GFS, are forecasting a colder track south of New England and would suggest an all-snow event. If this forecast is accurate, we will get higher totals of snow state-wide.
Our guts tell us that there will be some mixing with sleet and freezing rain at least into far southeastern Connecticut. This mixing will hold accumulations down a touch, especially south and east of Norwich. So, whereas most of the state should expect totals somewhere within the 4-8” range, towns in far southeastern zones may only pick up around 2-4”.
Monday morning’s commute will get hampered. Plan on being flexible to accommodate the typical hazards and inconvenience a decent winter storm can bring.
STORM EXITS MONDAY
The storm will depart late-morning Monday, with the precipitation shutting off by around 11 AM; thereafter, the remainder of the day will be partly sunny. However, it will be windy and cold with highs in the 30s.
COLD TUESDAY
Tuesday should be partly sunny, breezy and quite cold with lows in the teens and highs 25-30. A few flurries or snow showers are possible during the afternoon.
COLD WEDNESDAY
Another unseasonably cold day. We are forecasting morning lows near 10 degrees, and afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 20s. It’ll feel even colder with a brisk westerly breeze. The sky will be partly sunny, and a few snow showers are possible during the afternoon.
ALSO COLD THURSDAY
The deep freeze will continue! Morning lows will range from 5-15, and afternoon highs will range from 25-30 despite partly to mostly sunny skies.
ANOTHER STORM POSSIBLE BY LATE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Friday morning will be clear and cold with temperatures mostly in the single digits. Clouds will spread over the state throughout the day and snow may develop during the afternoon. Temperatures should rise above freezing, but it’ll still be colder than normal with highs in the 30s.
Snow may change to rain but showers will persist Saturday. Highs may reach into the low-40s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
