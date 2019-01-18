THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
As we go into this evening, we’ll see decreasing cloudiness across this state. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s. Overnight, the sky will be clear to partly cloudy and lows will range from 15-25.
WINTER STORM YOSHI THIS WEEKEND…
A WINTER STORM WATCH has been posted for most of the state for Saturday afternoon until Sunday evening, but a WINTER STORM WARNING is now in effect for Litchfield County and Northern Fairfield County
This year’s first winter storm will have a big impact on the state, but you’ll have plenty time to prepare for it tomorrow. We can expect increasing cloudiness, but snow probably won’t arrive until later in the day, roughly between 6pm and 8pm. Temperatures will reach the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Snow will become steady Saturday evening and it will become heavy at times. The snow will accumulate since surfaces will be cold, and temperatures will be in the 20s. 2-6” of snow could fall on the state before the snow changes to sleet and freezing rain by Sunday morning.
Sunday is going to be quite messy. Precipitation will be heavy at times and the precipitation type will greatly depend on the exact storm track. There is no doubt there will be plenty of cold, arctic air banked to the north of the storm track and this will play a major role in the outcome. Even at this stage, uncertainties remain. Some of our guidance models are forecasting a warmer track that would take the storm center right over Connecticut. Other models are forecasting a colder track with the storm center passing to the south of New England. Therefore, we can’t rule out a foot or more of snow for parts of the state or a significant accumulation of ice that may result in power outages. Sleet would certainly be a lot better than freezing rain when It comes to power outage concerns. There is a good chance we’ll see a change to plain rain in Southeastern Connecticut, but heavy rain could result in some localized flooding and perhaps even some basement flooding. Temperatures Sunday could range anywhere from the upper 20s and low 30s over interior portions of the state to the 40s in coastal sections of New London County. A northerly wind will become stronger during the afternoon as the storm intensifies offshore. Plus, precipitation will change back to snow from west to east during the afternoon as colder air is drawn into the system.
Our snowfall forecast for the entire event is 2-4” in New London County, 4-8” over most of the state, and 8-14” in northern and northwestern portions of the state. This forecast includes snow and sleet, and it is certainly subject to change.
No matter what happens Sunday, the storm will come to an end Sunday evening, then it will turn windy and sharply colder with temperatures falling into the single digits. The wind chill will drop to a dangerous -10 to -25 by dawn Monday! A flash freeze is likely! That means any slush and water will turn to solid ice.
NEXT WEEK…
Fortunately, Monday is a holiday and we don’t have to worry about school closings. However, it will be partly sunny, windy and bitterly cold with highs only in the single digits in the Litchfield Hills, and 10-15 elsewhere. The wind chill will remain below zero throughout the day.
Tuesday should be mostly sunny with lows near zero, but temperatures should reach 25-30 during the afternoon.
By Wednesday, the next storm could move into the Northeast. For now, the models are trending warm. Therefore, we are forecasting rain with highs in the low and middle 40s.
The models really diverge at the end of the week. The European Model is forecasting a big storm that will track to the west of New England. This is what we call in “inside runner”. That would mean a mainly rain event. Meanwhile, the GFS is keeping the storm track well to the south of New England. If this is the case, we could get brushed with snow or the storm could completely miss us. Therefore, our level of confidence in the forecast for the end of next week is very low. We’ll keep you updated!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
