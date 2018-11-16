6AM UPDATE...
A lot of the state received 5-10" of snow. The highest total we've seen so far is New Fairfield at 10.9"!
A few more totals: North Norfolk-10", North Granby-9.5", Torrington-8", Unionville-7", West Hartford-7", South Windsor-7", Killingworth-4".
And while most of the accumulating snow is over, we're still left with a wintry mix this morning. Sleet, freezing rain and just plain rain will be around for the next several hours, causing some slick travel conditions for the morning commute. Please allow for extra time to get to your destination. Between 7-9am we're also keeping an eye on a little burst of wraparound snow that could put down a quick 1/2" to an inch of fresh snow. Western CT has the best chance to see some of this additional accumulation. By noon time today, the sun should be out, and the evening commute will be just fine.
REST OF TODAY…
The center of Winter Storm Zoe will move away from Southern New England in the morning and weather conditions will rapidly improve. Rain and mixed precipitation will end between 9am and noon. We will likely see some partial sunshine this afternoon and temperatures will reach the low and middle 40s. There will be a strong west to northwesterly breeze as well, which will help to dry the roads out. We will be in much better shape for the evening commute.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, breezy and chilly with lows 30-35.
THE WEEKEND…
Overall, the weekend is looking good. That is great news if you have errands to run in preparation for Thanksgiving next week! Saturday should be partly sunny and windy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs 38-45. While a flurry or two can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry.
THANKSGIVING WEEK…
A weak disturbance could bring a period of light snow or mixed precipitation late Sunday night and Monday morning. This could have an impact on the Monday morning commute. Monday afternoon should be partly sunny with temperatures in the 40s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, breezy and colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday is the busy travel day before Thanksgiving. We are forecasting mostly sunny skies, but it will be breeze and cold with highs in the low and middle 30s. Temperatures will then dip into the teens and lower 20s Wednesday night.
Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, should be partly to mostly sunny! After a cold morning, temperatures should reach 40-45 in the afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest and Scot Haney
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
