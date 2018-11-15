WINTER STORM ZOE…
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for most of Connecticut. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
The front end of Winter Storm Zoe will be heavy snow this evening. The snow will stick right away, and it will really add up. Snowfall rates will be 1-2”/hour at times. Snow will mix with then change to sleet, freezing rain, and rain later this evening and especially after midnight. Before the changeover, much of the state will receive 3-6” of snow. Portions of Connecticut could receive more than 6”. The coast of New London County could receive less than 3”.
This will be a high impact storm and that is why we named it “Zoe”. Also, a good portion of the state could receive at least 6” of snow, which is one of our criteria for naming storms.
Roads will be in rough shape throughout the night. Traveling is discouraged. Temperatures will be in the 20s to near 30 this evening. Temperatures will tend to rise overnight when the change to rain occurs. In many parts of the state, the temperature will above freezing by morning.
In addition to the Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory, a Wind Advisory has been issued for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties for tonight. A Coastal Flood Advisory has also been issued for coastal portions of Fairfield and New Haven Counties for tomorrow morning, from 4am until 8am.
FRIDAY…
The morning commute will be wet and slushy. Delays and perhaps even some cancelations can be expected. The center of Winter Storm Zoe will move away from Southern New England in the morning and weather conditions will rapidly improve. Rain and mixed precipitation will end between 9am and noon. We will likely see some partial sunshine tomorrow afternoon and temperatures will reach the low and middle 40s. There will be a strong west to northwesterly breeze as well, which will help to dry the roads out. We will be in much better shape for the evening commute.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, breezy and chilly with lows 30-35.
THE WEEKEND…
Overall, the weekend is looking good. That is great news if you have errands to run in preparation for Thanksgiving next week! Saturday should be partly sunny and windy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs 38-45. While a flurry or two can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry.
THANKSGIVING WEEK…
A weak disturbance could bring a period of light snow or mixed precipitation late Sunday night and Monday morning. This could have an impact on the Monday morning commute. Monday afternoon should be partly sunny with temperatures in the 40s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, breezy and colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday is the busy travel day before Thanksgiving. We are forecasting mostly sunny skies, but it will be breeze and cold with highs in the low and middle 30s. Temperatures will then dip into the teens and lower 20s Wednesday night.
Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, should be partly to mostly sunny! After a cold morning, temperatures should reach 40-45 in the afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
