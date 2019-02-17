SNOW DEVELOPS TONIGHT
Get the shovels sharpened! Snow will develop tonight, most likely between 9 PM and midnight. The snow will come down lightly or moderately through the night, with 1-3” accumulations possible by morning. Overnight lows will be in the 20s, so the snow that falls will accumulate on the roads easily.
The cause of the snow is a developing storm system now moving from the Ohio River toward New England. It appears its track will help to maintain the requisite cold air for an all-snow inland, but rain or an icy mix may develop closer to the coast.
SNOW & RAIN SHOWERS MONDAY
Your commute may take extra time tomorrow morning. Snow will be likely Monday morning. Fortunately, Monday is a holiday for many, so the traffic count should be lower. Snow will be steady first thing, but may be mixing with rain of an icy mix in southern Connecticut at this point. The snow and mix will become more intermittent and showery during the morning. As the parent storm takes new life east of New England, strengthening over the waters of the Gulf Stream, snow and rain showers may continue throughout the day. Finally, all precipitation will cease during the evening as the storm system slips into the Gulf of Maine.
At this point, we are forecasting a light snowfall of 1-4”. Isolated higher amounts are possible in northern Connecticut, away from any mixing with rain or ice. With clouds and lingering snow in the afternoon, highs will be limited to the 30s.
PLEASANT TUESDAY
You will enjoy a break from inclement weather Tuesday. High pressure will provide a northwesterly flow of dry, colder air for Tuesday. The sky will be sunny and there will be a stiff northwesterly breeze. Morning lows will be in the teens to near 20, and afternoon highs will be in the 30s. Temperatures will fall back into the teens in many locations Tuesday night with clear skies and a light wind. Clouds may overspread the state before dawn Wednesday.
A STORM WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Umbrellas and ice scrapers may be tools de jure midweek. A storm will impact Connecticut Wednesday and Thursday. The timing and precipitation types are still in question. At this point, it looks like snow will develop late Wednesday, hopefully after the evening commute. Snow could mix with or change to sleet and rain overnight, especially in southern Connecticut. Highs will be in the 30s. Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will impact the state Wednesday night. The greatest accumulation of snow will be in northern Connecticut, where precipitation could remain more snow with less ice and rain.
Plain rain will be possible into the wee hours Thursday morning. The storm will pump milder air into the skies over New England. This influx of warmth will cause this shift to plain rain and will help readings go from the 30s into the 40s by afternoon. As the storm center departs Thursday afternoon, weather conditions will improve. The wintry precipitation will end Thursday afternoon and we may see some partial clearing before the day is over. Highs should range from 35-40.
PROBLEM-FREE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
High pressure will move into the Northeast for the end of next week. Therefore, Friday should be partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonably cold with highs in the 30s to possibly near 40 degrees. The weather will remain problem-free Saturday, too. As the next storm system gets closer, high-altitude clouds will start to spread across the sky. The day will otherwise be dry and milder, with highs in the upper-40s, if not close to 50 degrees.
ANOTHER STORM POSSIBLE NEXT SUNDAY
Early indications are that a new storm will come next Sunday. If the early model output is at all believable, we would have a rain/snow combo, with snow eventually overtaking. We shall see!
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
