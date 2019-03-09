THE WEEKEND
Clouding up tonight
After a gorgeous Saturday, clouds will roll in tonight as a storm advances from the central Unites States toward New England. Most of the night will remain precipitation-free as temperatures cool into the upper-20s and low-30s. Closer to dawn, snow will start to develop, likely beginning in western Connecticut at around 5 AM or so, in Hartford and New Haven at around 6 AM or so, and in eastern Connecticut by around 7 AM or so.
Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time kicks off at 2am Sunday, when time ‘springs forward’ and we all lose an hour of sleep. So, if your clocks do not reset themselves, set your clocks ahead an hour before going to bed tonight.
Wintry weather Sunday morning
It will be snowing early in the morning. We’ll receive minor accumulations, with 1-3” northwest of I-84 and near the Massachusetts border and a coating to 1” elsewhere. By mid-morning, snow will transition to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain. This icy mix will then change over to just a chilly plain rain, from south to north, during the late morning and early afternoon. The precipitation will wrap up during the late afternoon. By then, we will experience the expected high temperatures of the low to mid-40s.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade, New Haven will occurat 1:30 PM: Unfortunately, a chilly rain looks likely with temps near 40. Even if the weather is rainy and chilly, the parade is too much fun to skip!
NEXT WEEK
Most of next week still appears to be storm-free and dry, at least to start.
Dry Monday through Wednesday
The weather during the early and mid-week will be vastly better than Sunday’s. Monday will be windy and seasonable with readings in the 40s. There will be a stiff gradient that will perpetuate a strong wind from the northwest. By Tuesday, the northwesterly flow will bring the coolest core of air, with highs likely not going much past 40 degrees, despite strong March sun. Temperatures will rebound nicely Wednesday. With warmer air aloft supporting a good deal of warmth, we’ve conservatively forecasted low to mid-50s; we may be bumping those values up if we continue to see the trends we have thus far.
Each of these days, partly sunny skies will come our way.
Mild, but wetter Thursday and Friday
Milder weather will cap off the week. Temperatures will likely reach/exceed 60 Thursday and possibly Friday as southwesterly flow establishes itself. At the same time, however, chances for rain will increase as an area of low pressure moves into the region from the west.
Cooler and dry Saturday
Cooler weather will come Saturday, after the passage of a cold front. With partly sunny and breezy conditions likely, highs will be in the upper-40s and lower-50s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
