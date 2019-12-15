COLD, LESS WIND TONIGHT
Tonight will be cold and calmer, with less wind. The pressure gradient that had persisted most of the day will relax, allowing the wind to simmer. Clouds will still sometimes cover parts of the sky; however, there should be enough areas of clearing that the air will cool into the 20s.
NEXT WEEK
Nice early Monday
The first two-thirds of Monday will be pleasant. High pressure will move into the region Monday, briefly. The sky will be mostly sunny to start the day, and the wind will be much lighter. The air will be seasonably cold with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs 35-40.
Wintry late Monday and Tuesday
A wintry storm will impact later Monday and Tuesday. An area of low pressure will track south of Connecticut, maintaining cold air over much of the atmospheric column, but not all. There will be warming in enough of the atmosphere to make snow change to sleet, freezing rain and/or rain. The models, however, do not agree on a clear answer to the extent of warming aloft. Therefore, the models do not have a handle on the storm’s ratios of snow versus icy mix versus rain.
Timing: Our next storm system should arrive later Monday, most likely at or just after the evening commute. It will likely start as a snowy/wintry mix then change to a mix of sleet and freezing rain Monday night, lasting into early Tuesday. By midday Tuesday, we expect, as of now, a transition over to snow. All precipitation will taper off by evening Tuesday.
So, Monday night’s commute may be marginally impacted, especially in southwestern Connecticut. Tuesday morning’s is in the cross-hairs, with tough travel likely. By Tuesday afternoon, the storm will be winding down. There may still be enough precipitation to keep side streets slushy, however.
Accumulations: As a rule, the longer precipitation remains snow, the higher the snow and ice accumulations will likely be. Right now, there is model disagreement on this topic, with the European still painting a colder picture and a widespread coating to 3”, and pockets of 4-5” over northwestern Connecticut. The GFS is depicting far less, due to a slightly more northerly, warmer storm path.
We believe that there will be enough cold air to support a coating to 2” of snow, plus sleet and freezing rain, in most of the state. Far northern and northwestern Connecticut may receive more, with a few areas of 3-4” storm totals.
Other matters: Highs should range from the 30s inland to the lower 40s at the coast. Behind the storm, the air will turn sharply cold. The mercury will dip to 15-25 by daybreak Wednesday.
Fair weather Wednesday through Saturday
Wednesday will be partly sunny, but windy and cold with highs only in the 20s and lower 30s. Factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the teens! Then at night, temperatures bottom out in the teens. A weak system will be moving through the skies during the afternoon and may initiate a few snow showers and flurries.
Thursday should be mostly sunny and cold with highs near 40. It will still be breezy, but not as windy. It should subside later in the day.
Friday and Saturday look to be party to mostly sunny, but still cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.
Wintry Sunday
We may have a minor episode of wintry precipitation Sunday. A small disturbance will pass, bringing about either a period of light mixed precipitation or numerous showers thereof.
Meteorologists Mike Cameron
