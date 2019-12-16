THIS WEEK
Nice early Today
The first two-thirds of today will be pleasant. High pressure will move into the region today, briefly. The sky will be partly cloudy to start the day, and the wind will be much lighter. The air will be seasonably cold with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs 35-40.
Wintry late Tonight and Tomorrow
A wintry storm will impact the state late tonight and tomorrow. An area of low pressure will track south of Connecticut, bringing with it a mixed bag of precipitation. While we should see snow for everyone at the onset of this storm late tonight, warmer air will move in from south to north by tomorrow morning, changing snow over to sleet and freezing rain for southern and central Connecticut. The closer to the Mass border you live, the more likely you are to see mostly snow.
Timing: Our next storm system should arrive tonight, most likely around 10-11pm. It will likely start off as a mainly snow, and stay that way for Northern CT. You can expect a change over to sleet and freezing rain during the early morning hours tomorrow for Central CT. Along the immediate shoreline, while snow might begin at the onset of the storm, it is expected to changeover to plain rain. As colder air comes in from the north, precipitation will taper off by tomorrow evening, possibly as a little bit of snow.
So, there will be no issues with tonight’s commute. Tuesday morning’s is in the cross-hairs, with tough travel likely. By tomorrow evening, the storm will be winding down. There may still be enough precipitation to keep side streets slushy, however.
Accumulations: As a rule, and as you know, the longer precipitation remains snow, the higher the snow and ice accumulations will likely be. We believe that there will be enough cold air to support 3-5 inches of snow and ice in inland CT. For Central CT we're looking at anywhere from 1-3 inches of snow, sleet and freezing rain. A coating to 2” can be expected for Southern CT.
Other matters: Highs should range from the 30s inland to the lower 40s at the coast. Behind the storm, the air will turn sharply cold. The mercury will dip to 15-25 by daybreak Wednesday.
Fair weather Wednesday through Saturday
Wednesday will be partly sunny, but windy and cold with highs only in the 20s and lower 30s. Factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the teens! Then at night, temperatures bottom out in the teens. A weak system will be moving through the skies during the afternoon and may initiate a few snow showers and flurries.
Thursday should be mostly sunny and very cold with a high of 21. It will still be breezy, but not as windy. It should subside later in the day.
Friday and Saturday look to be party to mostly sunny, but still cold with highs in the upper 20s for Friday and 30s for Saturday. Lows will be in the teens.
Wintry Sunday
We may have a minor episode of wintry precipitation Sunday. A small disturbance will pass, bringing about either a period of light mixed precipitation or numerous showers thereof.
Meteorologists Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.