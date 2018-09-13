WHAT A WET DAY IT WAS…
During the day yesterday, 3-5” of rain fell in portions of the state. One of those locations was Chester coming in with 5”!
TODAY, 9/13/18…
Showers, thunderstorms, and downpours won’t be as impactful today as they were yesterday. Still, some showers will produce heavy rain. There is even a chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two. The air will remain mild and muggy. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. We might see a little sunshine, but overall today will be a mostly cloudy day.
The threat of showers will finally come to an end tonight.
TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND….
With high pressure becoming the dominant weather feature, we will enjoy a nice stretch of dry, warm weather. This stretch will begin tomorrow and it will last through Monday. That means we are going to enjoy a pleasant weekend! Daytime highs will be in the low and middle 80s throughout the 4-day period. At night, the mercury will dip into the 50s and lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be nice, but we may have to deal with what will become remnant moisture from Hurricane Florence by Tuesday. Florence will slam into the Carolinas tonight and tomorrow with a potentially devastating storm surge of up to 13 feet. Once over land, Florence will weaken, but it may stall and meander for a couple of days. This may increase the potential for catastrophic flooding over portions of the Mid-Atlantic Region with as much as 20-40” of rain in some locations, like Coastal North Carolina!
Rain and thunderstorms will join forces with a cold front and the wet weather is expected to pass through Connecticut on Tuesday. The rain could be heavy and there is a chance for thunderstorms as well.
We should dry out again by midweek after the cold front passes through. However, the air will remain warm. Wednesday should be partly sunny with highs in the 80s.
