HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A technical issue affected the displaying of election results on Wednesday morning.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill assured voters and candidates that the results from Election Day were locally tallied and entered into the system.
"All of the results that have been entered thus far are safely and securely stored on the system, but are not currently being displayed," Merrill explained. "The third-party vendor that manages the reporting system is working right now to display the results as soon as possible."
The election night reporting system has a technical issue affecting the display of results, but all of the results are tallied and entered into the election night reporting system locally. (1/3)— Denise Merrill (@SOTSMerrill) November 3, 2021
She said anyone interested in getting specific results while her office worked to fix the issue could email elections@ct.gov.
Merrill appeared on Channel 3 Wednesday morning to discuss how the state fared on Election Day:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.