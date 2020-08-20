EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Students across Connecticut are preparing for the fall semester and the phrase “back to school” will mean different things to different families.
Some students can’t rely solely on online learning because their curriculum includes fixing engines and welding metal.
The Lincoln Technical Institute in East Windsor is dealing with COVID-19 as it trains a new generation of industrial workers.
Thursday morning, Joseph Ahearn wasn't just working on a car. He said he was living his dream.
“I love fixing things,” Ahearn said. “I've always been mechanically-inclined. These guys fine-tune it. I've learned so much I love it.”
Ahearn is an automotive student at the institute. It's a difficult time at technical schools that emphasize hands-on learning.
He said he's completely comfortable.
“These guys implemented everything the governor wanted, so I feel safe,” he said.
When people hear the symphony of industrial sounds on Lincoln Tech's campus, they might think COVID hasn't had an impact; but, if they look around they’d see fewer students because the school has slashed hands-on classes in half.
“We had to cut it back again just to give people enough space,” said Scot Shaw, CEO. “We are able to do a lot of the education online, so we are doing that.”
Shaw said students now spend half of their class hours at home using school-issued laptops. Then every other day, they fill out a health form, get their temperature checked and attend smaller hands-on courses.
“It's going well,” Shaw said. “The students are doing what they need to do, people are keeping their masks on. People are obeying the rules and regulations, and so far, so good. It's been a wonderful experience.”
Most students seem to agree as only 5 percent of the men and women who enrolled dropped out due to COVID concerns. Back at class, Ahearn said he has no regrets. He said attending a technical school during a pandemic comes with challenges, but all the obstacles can be overcome.
“I love this school I’d recommend it to anybody,” he said.
