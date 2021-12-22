GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Groton Town Police Detective Richard Savino is specially trained by the secret service in cyber crimes.
“The average person out there knows nothing about the dark web," Savino tells us.
The dark web is where Detective Savino found horrific sexual assault video of children they say was posted by former Navy mechanic Randall Tilton.
The 32 year old sailor was tried and convicted. He’s now serving a sentence of 210 years.
“Digital evidence was a huge part of that case. Without it, we would have had a much weaker case. We had to connect a lot of dots and reach out to a lot of people, unfortunately," Savino explained.
Groton Town Police worked with the secret service, NCIS, and other agencies to solve the crime that came to them as a sexual assault by a female victim.
“Criminals don’t occupy just one area anymore. What we are seeing now with the internet is they may commit a crime across the country or across the world and we may see the results of it here in Groton," Groton Town Police Chief LJ Fusaro says.
Like many police agencies, Groton Town Police are investigating all these school threats and that takes cyber investigation.
Last week, a student at the high school was arrested for posting a threat on social media.
Investigators mined those sites and developed critical evidence, which lead to a suspect.
“We normally start by hearing it from a student. We have SROs in our upper-age schools and our SROs are very good at getting that information to us as quick as possible," continued Savino.
A veteran police officer for the past seventeen years, Detective Savino works with special high-powered computers to process the digital data, video or audio, then special software to help analyze the data.
“Sometimes, we can even find out what phone you were using when you posted that threat," noted Savino.
A faraday box is a sealed container that holds digital evidence from a phone or device that criminals cannot erase remotely.
“It's all learning. You don’t always see the same stuff," added Savino.
