EAST HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police used cell phone data and towers at labor field to locate Jessica Edwards body.
Technology played a major role in the case.
"All of the technology that are available in this era are utilized," Lt. Paul Vance, retired Connecticut State Police said Monday. "Whether it be the ring doorbell, cell phone technology."
The arrest warrant for Tahj Hutchinson - Jessica Edwards’ husband - details the technology that was used to track down Edwards when she was first reported missing on May 10th.
Police attempted to compile GPS records and cell tower coordinates with Edwards cell phone.
One hit showed police that:
- The last time the victim’s cell phone connected to a tower - it was within the approximate area of the victims residence
- This last tower hit was at 0813 hours on 5/10/21, which is after the time she allegedly left the residence based on Tahj’s statements.
Police also used footage from the East Hartford Police Department showing the approximate time Tahj Hutchinson pulled into the parking lot to report Edwards missing.
Video footage from a neighbor’s home shows the hours right before Edwards is reported missing.
A special agent with an FBI New Haven field office used Hutchinson’s cell site data—which showed his phone used a cell tower near labor park in East Hartford after he left the apartment and right before he reported Edwards missing.
"It takes a lot of manpower to get all this done so a combination of all the agencies working together to get all this done is extremely beneficial," Vance said.
Right now - Hutchinson is being charged with manslaughter in the first degree.
Police say it is up to the state attorney to change the charges.
