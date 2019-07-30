HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An 18-year-old man is accused of threatening the occupants of a mobile home in Hamden.
Police said Aleksandro Radman of Prospect approached the mobile home where a 35-year-old woman from Georgia was sitting.
The victim stated that Radman had what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it through a window on Saturday night.
Several people inside the mobile home ran to the back of the vehicle for cover.
Police responded and said they found Radman nearby.
They also said they found a BB gun inside his parked motor vehicle.
Radman was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
He was held on a $10,000 bon and given a court date of Aug. 8 in Meriden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.