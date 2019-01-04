HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A teen was arrested in Hartford for bringing edible marijuana to school.
Police were dispatched to R. J. Kinsella Magnet High School of Performing Arts on Friday for a juvenile narcotics complaint.
A school security guard told police that a 14-year-old girl has brought “edible narcotic gummy worms” to school.
Police said the student shared them with seven other students who then started feeling sick.
The school nurse examined the students and said they were suffering from minor effects of the marijuana.
One student was brought to CCMC for precautionary purposes, but has since been discharged.
The teen was issued a summons for Risk of Injury to a Minor.
The student was also placed on suspension by school staff.
Police said further follow-up will be conducted to see how to student came in possession of the edible marijuana.
