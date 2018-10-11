EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Officers said they were involved in the pursuit of a teen on Thursday morning who claimed to have an explosive device in a vehicle.
The chase started in South Windsor before noon on Thursday, as police were doing a well-being check at an insurance agency.
From there, police said the teen driver took off in a red mustang and led them on a slow-speed pursuit into East Windsor.
They said the suspect did attempt to swerve toward officers, but the officers took evasive action to avoid collisions.
Stop sticks were deployed in an attempt to end the pursuit, police said.
He pulled into a random driveway, which happened to be across the street from the police department.
The people who live in that home had to evacuate for a short time.
That's when the teen mentioned something about having a bomb in the car. Turns out it wasn't a bomb, but it was something suspicious.
"After checking several boxes they determined, one caused a little bit of a concern," said East Windsor Det Sgt. Matthew Carl.
Officers ended up detonating the suspicious device. It is unclear what the device was, but officers are investigating.
The teen, who is from East Windsor, was taken into custody. Police said he has a criminal record and a "history in both towns."
No officers were hurt and no cruisers were damaged during the pursuit.
There's no word on what sparked the incident in the first place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.