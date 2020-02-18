STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) – A teen has been arrested after being involved in an altercation with an officer on school grounds in Stratford.
On February 13, 18-year-old Stefan Thomas was arrested after he refused to leave Stratford High School when directed by school staff and the school resource officer.
When Thomas was confronted by the school resource officer, it’s alleged that he attacked the officer. Thomas was subdued and taken into custody.
He was charged with criminal trespass, interfering with an officer, assault on a police officer, and several other charges.
Thomas was held on a $100,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month.
The officer was treated at a local hospital and released for injuries sustained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.