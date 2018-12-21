HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford school was put in lockdown Friday morning following the report of a weapon in the school.
A 17-year-old student was arrested after the incident.
Around 9:45 a.m., officials at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy got a report that there might be a weapon in the school.
The police were called to the school and it was put into lockdown.
Police searched the school, but no weapon was found.
According to police, the teen was found in the classroom.
It was determined the student was overheard telling other students that he had a gun.
The teen was issued a juvenile summons and will be facing disciplinary action through the school.
Police said no students were in any danger.
A letter was sent to parents from the school which said,
"Ensuring that our school is a safe place for students, staff and visitors is our highest priority. Making sure that our students are ready to learn without distraction is our mission.
I want to inform you that today we received word that a student may have brought a weapon to school. We placed the building into Lock Down at 9:45 AM and contacted HPD. The individual was identified and a thorough search was conducted. The building was secured, no weapon was found.
Again, all safety protocols were closely followed to ensure that every student feels safe and valued at school. As partners in the education process, we ask that you remind your student to always follow their assigned class schedule and school safety expectations. We will continue to take all precautions and measures necessary to maintain the safety of every individual in our building."
