GLASTONBURY, CT. (WFSB) - The Glastonbury Police Auto Theft Team arrested a Hartford teen for the Sept. 26 theft of a 2013 Audi sedan and a garage burglary.
At the time of the crime, the teen was 17. He has since turned 18. Due to the fact he was a minor at the time of the crime, he was arrested as a minor.
He is charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3rd Degree, and Larceny 2nd Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd Degree, Larceny 6th Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 6th Degree, and Criminal Trover 2nd Degree.
