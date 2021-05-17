VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A 17-year-old suspect from Vernon was arrested for a broad daylight shooting that happened last week.

According to police, the teen was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, criminal use of a weapon, use of a firearm in a felony, carrying a pistol without a permit, and risk of injury to a minor.

The shooting happened on around 4:15 p.m. on May 11 on Terrace Drive.

A man suffering from several gunshot wounds was found at the scene. He was taken to Rockville General Hospital for treatment.

Police had said at the time at that they believed that the people involved in the incident knew each other.

Several suspects sought for broad daylight shooting of man in Vernon The search continues for several suspects who police said were responsible for orchestrating a broad daylight shooting in Vernon Tuesday afternoon.

They also said they were searching for several suspects and interviewing several witnesses.

On May 12, police said they secured a warrant for a suspect and had been trying to take the juvenile into custody since then.

The 17-year-old suspect surrendered in the lobby of the Vernon Police Department on May 14.

The juvenile was given a court date of Monday.

Police said they expect to make more arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126.