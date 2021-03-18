WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old was arrested for breaking into a home in Watertown and attacking a young person with a hatchet.
The suspect was only identified as a Watertown resident.
Watertown police said they received a call about a home invasion on Morris Town Line Highway around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from serious injuries to the head, legs and hands. They described the wounds as being consistent with those inflicted by an "edged weapon."
They said the juvenile was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The family told police that they tried to intervene in the assault. They distracted the suspect while a family member called 911.
A family member chased the suspect, who jumped out of a second story window and fled into the woods at Morris Town Line Highway and Bassett Road. He was wearing a camouflage sweatshirt.
During the search, police learned that the suspect and the victim knew each other, but were not close friends. They believe the suspect specifically targeted the victim.
Police said they were able to make phone contact with the suspect, who told them where he was. He was taken into custody at that point.
A hatchet, a large kitchen knife, a machet, duct tape, and binoculars were recovered, police revealed.
The juvenile suspect was charged with criminal attempt at murder, home invasion, first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree stalking, risk of injury to a minor and first-degree burglary.
The suspect was scheduled to face a judge on Thursday in Torrington.
