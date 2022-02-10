Isaiah Richardson

Isaiah Richardson
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The North Haven Police have arrested 19-year-old Isaiah Richardson for a February car theft.
 
Earlier, police responded to Culver Lane for a report of a stolen car. The car was found several days later in New Haven.
 
Police found evidence in the car that pointed to the Milford Mall.

 
Officers were able to find surveillance footage of the car and the suspect.
 
With the help from the State Forensic Laboratory, Milford PD, and North Haven PD, they were able to identify Richardson and secure an arrest warrant.
 
He was charged with larceny.

