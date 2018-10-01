Connecticut State Police arrested a teenage boy for bringing a fake gun on the school bus in East Granby for prompting a lockdown.
Police arrested a 15-year-old boy for Use of a Facsimile Firearm, Breach of Peace, and Threatening on Monday.
Police responded to the East Granby High School and Middle School building complex on September 18 at 7:30 a.m. for reports that a student had a weapon on a school bus.
School officials and the Resident Trooper were immediately notified and placed the school on lockdown, police said.
After a search of the school, police confirmed the incident of the school with a weapon took place on the Friday before.
The juvenile is expected to appear in court on October 9th in Hartford Juvenile Court.
