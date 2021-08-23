GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A second young person was arrested for his role in a case that involved a homeowner being shot at during an attempted car burglary.

Police said the teen is 18 years old and from Hartford; however, he was 17 at the time of the crime so they did not release his name and charged him as a juvenile.

Hartford police arrest juvenile accused in Glastonbury shooting, attempted car break-in An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting and attempted car break-in that happened last week in Glastonbury.

He was arrested Monday morning through a warrant.

The incident happened on July 2 on Talcott Road.

Police said two youths in dark clothing approached the homeowner's vehicle around 3 a.m. The vehicle was parked in a driveway.

She opened the door of the home and called out to them. That's when one of them pulled out a gun and fired in her direction. The bullets hit the front door and the homeowner was not hurt.

The teen was charged with criminal attempt at murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The suspect was also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny for an incident on Franklin Lane just 7 minutes before the incident on Talcott Road.

On Franklin Lane, police said the suspect got into an unlocked vehicle and stole items. Surveillance video showed the suspect holding a gun with an extended high capacity magazine and weapon-mounted tactical flashlight.

He fled in a white Volkswagen which matched one that was reported missing from an address on Marlyn Drive in Glastonbury on July 1.

The stolen car was found on July 4 by Hartford police.

As a result, Hartford police charged him with larceny and weapons charges.

Glastonbury police said that the same suspect was linked to a stolen Acura from back in June. It was taken from a 7-Eleven on Main Street. For that case, he was charged with third-degree larceny.

At last report, the teen was being held at a Hartford juvenile detention facility.

The second juvenile involved in the case arrested last month. That suspects name also was not released due to his age.