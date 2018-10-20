Police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a stabbing at the Tanger Outlet Mall at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Saturday.
Police said an incident occurred just after 2:18 p.m. on Saturday in which 4 people were injured.
Police said those injured were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the incident was immediately contained, with no lockdown needed.
Foxwoods Resort Casino released a statements following the incident.
“We want to express our gratitude to our onsite first responders for their professionalism and rapid response, which effectively intercepted the incident and ensured safety and security for our guests, tenants and employees. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those involved with or affected by this incident. As this is an active police investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time and are working closely with the Mashantucket Tribal Police.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.