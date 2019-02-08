WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenager from West Haven was arrested in connection with two school bomb threats.
Police said 18-year-old Mariah Donovan was taken into custody on Thursday based on two separate warrants.
According to detectives, Donovan was charged with three counts of first-degree breach of peace.
The threats were directed at the West Haven school system.
Police said the first incident happened on Dec. 20. Two West Haven High School students reported receiving text messages from an unknown caller. The messages referenced blowing up the school.
The second incident happened on Jan. 15 and was left on the West Haven High School voice messaging system.
Detectives said they received help in the case from the Board of Education, school resource officers and students.
As a result, Donovan was identified as the suspect.
She was held on bond.
Police said at no time were students or the administration in any danger.
