BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police have arrested a teen after a jogger was assaulted in Branford.
The assault took place Tuesday evening in the area of Mill Creek Road.
According to police, the victim told police she was running around 8:30 p.m., but was uninjured during the attack.
On Thursday evening, police arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the assault.
A search warrant was executed at the teen’s home.
The teen was taken into custody and is being charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and breach of peace.
The identity of the teen is not being released due to their age.
No other details were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.