EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - A 17-year-old was arrested after police found him to be in possession of a large amount of marijuana and a gun.
Police said they were called to the Sears Park Pavilion in East Hampton on Oct. 6 just before 7:25 p.m.
A burglar alarm was activated in a building.
Officers said they found that three males had been in the park and one of them had entered an unlocked bathroom. That's what triggered the alarm.
One of the males suffered a medical emergency, which police said led them to the discovery of half a pound of marijuana and a gun with a ground off serial number.
Police said the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is helping figure out to whom the gun belongs.
The 17-year-old, who was from Glastonbury, was issued a juvenile summons for second-degree reckless endangerment, alteration of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and possession of cannabis.
He was given a court date of Oct. 20 and released into the custody of a parent.
