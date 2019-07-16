HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager escaped from a detention facility in Hartford on Saturday.
According to state police, the unidentified teen kicked out a window on the second floor of the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center on Broad Street.
Troopers said the teen jumped out of the window, which was 30 feet off the ground.
He was hurt as a result, but was able to make it off of the grounds.
The teen was eventually found on Sunday at his grandmother's house in Meriden.
He was taken to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center as a result of his fall injuries.
He was then turned back over to the detention center, where he was issued a juvenile summons for escaping custody and third-degree criminal mischief.
State police said he was originally being held at the detention facility for pending burglary charges and runaway incidents.
