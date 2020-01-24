STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Siblings from Stamford have been missing for a week, according to police.
Police said 14-year-old Serinity Armstead and 16-year-old Isiah Armstead disappeared on Jan. 17.
Serinity was described as having black hair with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds.
Isiah has brown hair with brown eyes, stand 5'5" tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Stamford police at 203-977-4921.
