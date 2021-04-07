EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager is under arrest after stealing a police cruiser, then totaling it.
Police continue to search for two other suspects.
We know a 15-year-old is under arrest, accused of stealing two cars, one of them being a police cruiser.
It was a quite a chaotic scene. It involved a pursuit and two separate foot chases.
Police say officers spotted a stolen car around 9 p.m. last night in the Park Avenue area.
The stolen car struck the police cruiser and then fled.
Police tried to stop the stolen car. That led to a short pursuit and then the pursuit was broken off.
Shortly afterwards, the car then returned to the Park Avenue area.
Another police officer saw the car and pulled behind a warehouse.
The suspect then rammed into the police cruiser.
There was a foot chase and then the suspect got into the police cruiser, stole the cruiser, and then crashed into a telephone pole.
The cruiser was totaled.
Another foot chase ensued. Police used K9s to track the suspect.
A 15-year-old was arrested, but two other suspects in the car got away.
One of the officers was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
They have since been released.
As for the 15-year-old, they are set to appear in juvenile court today.
They face a number of charges, including stealing two cars, reckless endangerment, and assault on a police officer.
