WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager is in custody after he stole a car with a child inside.
Police say it all unfolded around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon at the Premium Auto on New Britain Avenue.
Police gave an update on the investigation:
The owner of the car was the one that notified police, saying that a 2-year-old child was in the backseat.
Officers found that the suspect dropped the child off outside of a local business shortly after taking off in the vehicle.
The child was not injured and was reunited with their family.
Officers spotted the vehicle a short time after it was reported stolen over on South Main Street and used a tire deflation device to get it to slow down.
The suspect then slammed into another vehicle at the corner of South Main Street and Sedgwick Road.
That's when the driver, identified as a 16-year-old man, got out and fled the scene on foot.
Police caught up to the suspect not too long after and took him into custody.
The three occupants in the second vehicle, two of which were juveniles, were not injured.
The suspect is receiving treatment at an area hospital.
Police are seeking a take into custody order from juvenile court for the suspect.
Criminal charges for the abduction and vehicle theft are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.