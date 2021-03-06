EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager is facing charges after police found that he was behind the wheel of a stolen car.
East Hartford Police Lt. Josh Litwin says that a male teen had stolen a vehicle from 700 Burnside Avenue at gunpoint this past Thursday night.
On Saturday afternoon, officers spotted the stolen car in the area of Burnside Avenue and Walnut Street and conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle.
At some point, the operator, a male teen, got out and fled the area on foot.
Police eventually caught up with the driver and took him into custody.
He is being charged with larceny and interfering with an officer, but may be facing additional charges.
