DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A teen is facing multiple charges following a drive-by shooting that left one teen dead.
Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, June 20 in the area of Mill Ridge Road and Mill Ridge Drive.
Arriving officers found an 18-year-old that had been shot once in the back
Officers administered medical aid to the teen, later identified as Yhameek Johnson, until paramedics arrived.
Johnson later died at Danbury Hospital.
On Friday, investigators charged 17-year-old Elvis Agramonte of Danbury in connection with Johnson's murder.
Police said Agramonte was already in custody within the CT Juvenile Detention system.
Agramonte is facing several charges, including murder and theft/illegal possession of a numbered plate, and remains in police custody.
Additional arrests are expected to be made in connection with Johnson's murder.
