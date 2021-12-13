ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A lockdown at Ansonia High School has been lifted after officials were alerted to a potential threat.
School officials say they became aware of the threat Monday morning after being alerted to a thread on social media.
The high school was put into lockdown for a portion of the day, but has since been lifted and students were allowed to go home.
So far, no threat has been found.
A 14-year-old Ansonia High School student was later deemed to be the culprit.
They were charged with threatening and breach of peace. The teen was then referred to juvenile authorities.
Police say this was an isolated incident.
In response to today's arrest, Ansonia Superintendent Dr. DiBacco issued a statement that reads:
“Ansonia Public Schools in collaboration with the Ansonia Police Department will not tolerate any behaviors/actions that put our students, staff, and community at risk. Today’s response was to an Ansonia student’s actions; swift and immediate action will be taken - the appropriate consequences will be administered up to and including expulsion and arrest.”
This threat comes after a recent string of school threats across the state, including in New Haven and Hamden.
Authorities have already made arrests in connection with most of these cases.
