HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police have arrested a teen in connection to the city’s fourth homicide of 2019.
On Tuesday, February 19 just before 5:30 p.m., 46-year-old Richard Kinoshita was shot on New Britain Avenue.
He was brought to Hartford Hospital where he died from his injuries.
On Thursday, Hartford Police charged 19-year-old Ian Wilson Jr. with the murder of Kinoshita.
According to police, on the night of the shooting, Wilson Jr. was found on Atwood Street with an apparent gunshot wound to the hip.
He was not cooperative with investigators and would not say how he got the injury.
Police said it was determined that Wilson Jr. had been shot during the incident on New Britain Avenue.
According to police, evidence found on the scene suggests the shooting occurred as a result of a marijuana deal.
Wilson Jr. has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.
He was located in Waterbury on Thursday and taken into police custody.
Wilson Jr. is being held on a $1 million bond and will be arraigned in court on Friday.
