STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teen faces charges for being drunk behind the wheel of vehicle that was involved in a crash that killed two people.
Tuesday, Stamford police announced that they arrested 18-year-old Jerry Diaz for the Aug. 26 crash.
According to police, Diaz crashed his 2008 Nissan Altima in the area of Canal and Ludlow Streets just after 2:30 a.m.
The crash led to the breaking of two utility poles and fallen wires, some of which ended up on the vehicle.
Stamford residents NiShawn Tolliver, 18, and 19-year-old Kymani Pollack were killed.
Other occupants also suffered serious and life-threatening injuries, but survived.
An arrest warrant was recently granted for Diaz, who is also from Stamford.
He was already in custody for an unrelated matter and on his way to court when he was charged, police said.
He was charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence and reckless operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.