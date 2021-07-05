ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are still looking for the other people that were involved in a series of vehicle break-ins over the weekend.
Police say these break-ins occurred in the southern part of town during the early morning hours Sunday.
The suspects involved in these break-ins were riding around in a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Southbury.
When investigators approached the suspects, they took off in the stolen vehicle, eventually running over one of the many tire deflation devices Enfield Police had set up.
The vehicle was found a short time later in East Windsor. Authorities found a shell casing inside after searching it.
"If we still have probable cause that suspects are in a vehicle that are fleeing the scene of a crime, it may not rise to ability to pursue that vehicle but we can still deploy deflation device so we can apprehend suspects," said Enfield Police Sgt. James Held.
Police were able to take one of the suspects, a 17-year-old New Haven man, into custody.
The teen was charged with multiple burglary and larceny charges and his case was referred to juvenile court.
He was later released to the custody of his parent.
Investigators are still searching for at least two other suspects involved in the break-ins.
This comes as lawmakers plan to meet this week after calls from police departments, victims, and community members across the state to address the spike in juvenile crimes.
This will only continue and escalate in severity as we've seen. The elected officials favor the states criminals over it's citizens. Don't listen to their words, rather watch their actions. Soon is the day you'll call for help and no one will answer. No one is coming. It's up to you. You're the last line of defense for your family. Be ready.
