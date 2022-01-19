WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A teen has been arrested in Watertown after police say he tried to steal a car out of a homeowner's garage and officers tell us this isn't the only time the teen has been arrested this week.
It's one of the latest incidents amid an uptick in juvenile crime the state has seen over the last year.
“Last night, about 9:30 in the Bunker Hill area of town, a resident found two people in their garage," Watertown Police Detective Mark Conway tells us.
Watertown police say two males were allegedly attempting to steal a car.
The suspects fled on foot after being confronted by the homeowner, police said.
Police say the males were found in the area of Old Colony Drive by Officer Joe Nolan.
Officer Nolan engaged them in a foot pursuit before apprehending one of the suspects.
The other took off in a black Lexus with no license plates. Police immediately went after the car.
Officers had to terminate the pursuit due to the reckless manner of operation, as per Connecticut law.
The apprehended suspect, a 17-year-old from Meriden, told officers it was his third time getting arrested this week.
“He was arrested for criminal trespass, criminal attempted burglary, interfering with an officer," Conway noted.
“There definitely is a rise with juvenile crime and the way that they are reacting to the officers, running from officers, running at vehicles, putting more people in jeopardy," stated Conway.
Watertown resident Monica Quadrato says she’s seen similar cases in her neighborhood.
“It’s sad. I think maybe we need to help them a little sooner before it gets to this point," Quadrato said.
“If a juvenile commits a crime and they’re held responsible for the first time, then they may think twice about doing it a second or third time," State representative Joe Polletta said.
Lawmakers say they do plan to discuss juvenile crime when the legislative session convenes in three weeks.
“It is overwhelming support from members of each community that they want to make sure that these juveniles are held accountable. The next course of action would be that when the legislature convenes on February 9, we put a bill in and hold a public hearing," Polletta says.
Polletta says some of the proposals that have been laid out in public forums focus on accountability for juveniles.
“Expediting the process so having access to finger prints, having access to court hearings, these are all changes that we can enact in the state legislature that will make us safe," Polletta added.
Police say if you see someone in your home or around your cars, they say you should not confront the suspect, instead immediately call 911.
"The Watertown Police Department reminds all residents to be vigilant and to not hesitate in calling the police department if they see any suspicious activity," the department said in a statement.
The 17-year-old who was arrested was released to his parents.
(6) comments
Tuesday evening isn't even half a week. Did the reporter think to ask the cops if they corroborated the kid's boast?
Here's an argument for mandatory sterilization.
Only if we could harness those thieving skills for good use, we'd have a productive society.
The Governor and Legislature are doing a bang up job with this. Really helping.
Third time this week. Let that sink in. This is your current leadership.
They are not elected to lead us. They are elected to represent us. Please do not refer to them as leaders.
