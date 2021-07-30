HADDAM (WFSB) - A 14-year-old female was critically injured in a hit and run that happened Thursday night.
According to state police, the teenager was found lying on the side of the road in the area of 283 Killingworth Rd. (Rt.81).
Troopers discovered the teen was riding her bike northbound on the road when she was struck from behind by a vehicle that fled the scene.
The suspect vehicle then possibly continued north.
Based on evidence at the scene, the vehicle is believed to be a 2006-2012 Hyundai Santa Fe, either grey or silver.
Police said the vehicle should have right front headlight and right front quarter panel damage as well as wheel well damage.
The investigation remains active.
Any information regarding this incident please contact Trooper Mauriello at Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100 ext. 8098
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.