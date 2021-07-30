HADDAM (WFSB) - A 14-year-old female was injured in a hit and run that happened Thursday night.
According to state police, the teenager was found lying on the side of the road in the area of 283 Killingworth Rd. (Rt.81).
Troopers discovered the teen was riding her bike northbound on the road when she was struck from behind by a vehicle that fled the scene.
The suspect vehicle then possibly continued north.
The vehicle was recovered and a person of interest was identified on July 30.
Any information regarding this incident please contact Trooper Mauriello at Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100 ext. 8098
