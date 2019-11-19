NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - One of the suspects arrested in connection with the theft an SUV with children inside is on the docket to face a judge on Tuesday.
Dulyn Foreman, 18, faces card theft and larceny charges,
Foreman and an unnamed 14-year-old were arrested earlier this month.
Police said the 14-year-old took the SUV from the Roberto Clemente School in New Haven on Nov. 6.
A mother left the vehicle running with her two children, ages 5 years and 10 months, inside while she went into the school to get an older child.
Police said the 14-year-old suspect stole the vehicle.
After realizing the children were in the back seat, the teen dropped them off at Rice Field.
Both the teen and Foreman were arrested on Nov. 7.
Foreman was charged for being in possession of items that were stolen from the vehicle.
He is due in New Haven Court at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
