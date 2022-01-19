ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - Police have identified a suspect involved in a car break-in last year.
It happened back on November 29 on Skyview Road in Orange.
Police say a masked man had taken some items from a woman's car, which was left unlocked and running, before taking off in a different car.
The woman actually drove after the suspect, but backed off after the man got out of his car as both vehicles were stopped and pointed a gun at her.
The suspect's car was later determined to have been reported stolen out of Wethersfield.
Police were able to identify a suspect, a 17-year-old, as a result of their investigation.
However, the teen was already incarcerated at the Manson Correctional Institution in Cheshire when police served him with an arrest warrant.
The suspect was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, and larceny.
