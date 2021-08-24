MADISON, CT (WFSB) – A 15-year-old is facing charges after crashing a car that was reported stolen from a nearby rest area on Monday afternoon.
Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, troopers were notified about a Range Rover that was driving erratically on I-95 north in Madison.
While police were attempting to catch up to the Range Rover, which was reported stolen, they were notified that a Honda Civic had just been stolen from the Madison northbound rest area.
Troopers were able to catch up to both vehicles and attempt a traffic stop, but the Civic kept going at a high rate of speed.
It ended up crashing into two vehicles on the exit 65 ramp, causing significant damage.
The driver, identified as a 15-year-old, was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.
Two people in another car involved were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The teen is being charged with interfering with an officer, reckless driving, operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree larceny, failure to obey officer signal, reckless endangerment, and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny.
Police said the teen is being supervised by Connecticut State Police while receiving medical treatment. Once he is released, he’ll be transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center to await his assigned court appearance.
