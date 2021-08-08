HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking into what led up to a deadly shooting over the weekend.
Hartford Police say officers had initially responded to the area of 258 Martin Street around 5:40 after being alerted to a Shot Spotter activation.
Police arrived to find a teen, identified as Juan Garcia, 17, of Hartford, dead inside a parked vehicle.
Garcia had been shot at least once and his death has been ruled a homicide.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hartford Police TIP Line at 860-722-8477.
